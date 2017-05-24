Supporters Rally at State House for Two Bills Aimed at Protecting Firefighters & Families

Firefighters, business owners, and others rallied at the State House Wednesday in support of bills aimed at protecting firefighters and families.

One of the bills would phase out toxic chemical flame retardants in upholstered furniture.

It won initial approval in the House Wednesday. It now goes to the state Senate.

Supporters say it’s time to get rid of chemicals that contribute to high rates of cancer among firefighters.

The other bill would expand the number of homeowners who can get financial help to buy well-water treatment systems.

Joanie Hill, of Searsport, says her family moved back to her childhood home a few years ago and she became ill because of the arsenic in their well.

“Arsenic in my well is 320 parts per billion- it’s well over 30 times the federal limit. I have to go fill up 20, 30 gallon jugs at a time to just have house water for a week,” said Hill.

“Across this state we’re struggling in the volunteer departments to get people to come in. And if they know that they’re going to be getting cancer causing agents into their body, why would you even consider going out and doing something like that? So if we can get these cancer-causing agents out of our workplace and make it safer for us, then maybe we’ll get people to come in and help the communities with their fire service,” said Stephen Simonson, President of the South Portland Professional Firefighters.

Both bills face further action by the House and Senate.