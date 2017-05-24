Standish Man Sentenced 15 Years in Prison for Death of 3 Month Old Son

A judge orders a Standish man to serve 15 years in prison for his role in the death of his 3 month old son.

Eugene Martineau, who goes by Charlie, admitted in a plea deal to violently shaking his son, Leo, in 2015.

The child died from his injuries, and investigators found evidence of previous abuse.

Defense attorneys pushed for a 10 year sentence.

But the judge sided with the state, because of the heinous nature of the crime.

“When I started uncovering the ‘why’ in this case, and looking into his background, it became a lot about defending him as well.” Says Martineau’s Defense Attorney, Heather Gonzalez.

“As the judge said, there were obviously some sympathetic issues with respect to the defendant and his horrific childhood, but again, as the court said, that’s no excuse for what he did to baby Leo.” Says the Prosecutor, Leanne Robbin.

Martineau addressed the court yesterday, expressing remorse.

The court also heard emotional witness statements from the baby’s mother and grandparents, who have adopted baby Leo’s twin sister.