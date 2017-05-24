Pair Indicted In Connection With Easter Sunday Murder

A Connecticut man has been indicted with murder for shooting a Bangor man on Easter Sunday.

40-year-old Antoinne Bethea – who also goes by the name “Prince” – was arrested this week in Ohio and will soon be brought back to Maine.

According to Bangor police , Bethea shot 36-year-old Terrance Durel, Sr. at a residence on Ohio Street.

Durel later died at a hospital.

45-year old Cindy McVicar of Lincoln was also formally charged today for hindering apprehension…according to police – she took substantial steps to interfere with Bethea’s arrest.