Orono Man Indicted For Gross Sexual Assault

A 26-year-old Orono man has been indicted for gross sexual assault after an alleged incident that started at a fraternity party at UMaine.

According to a police report, Eben Sweetser took a woman into a bedroom after she fell while intoxicated, hitting her head.

Witnesses told police Sweetser represented himself as an EMT and told her friends he would take care of her.

Police say they were called after the victim reported to an emergency room nurse she had been raped after leaving the party.