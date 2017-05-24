Opioid Epidemic in Maine: Operation Hope



Last night, we met a Winslow family who shared their tragic connection to addiction.

Tonight, we introduce you to Operation Hope.

Originally created in Maine by the Scarborough Police Department, the program is designed to place addicts into treatment facilities.

Officers say it’s meant for those who have reached rock bottom and want to take their lives back.

“Maine had 378 overdoses last year. That’s more than one a day. It’s literally killing our communities.”

This is the new reality for Deputy Chief William Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

“And the real scary thing is, sometimes drug dealers don’t even know what they have. That’s what’s killing people. They’re shooting up what they think is the correct dosage, and they’re really shooting up something far stronger.”

He says many addicts will purchase what they think is heroin when it’s actually fentanyl.

“Acetyl fentanyl is 10 to 15 times stronger than heroin, and fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger.”

Countless hours are dedicated to tracking down suppliers who are trafficking drugs in from out of state.

Just this year, Waterville Police have taken more than 200 grams of fentanyl and almost 100 grams of heroin off the streets.

But, they realized something more needed to be done.

“We can’t arrest our way out of this. That’s not working.”

Enter Operation Hope.

“If you come here and you ask for help, we’re going to do everything we can to get you the treatment that you need.”

The program’s goal is to help those who are suffering from substance abuse disorders.

“They can turn in drug paraphernalia or drugs if they have that on them. We will properly destroy that and we won’t charge them.”

“And then we call an angel to hopefully come in and help us make some of those phone calls to facilities. We try to have them meet with the participant that comes in.”

Officer Linda Smedberg is one of the officers involved in the recovery process.

“Their addiction has taken over their lives, so they really are in a place where they don’t have any place else to go.”

Since January, she and a team of volunteer angels have placed nine people in detox or long term facilities.

Making the Waterville Police Department a safe space for addicts who are willing to make a change.

“We’re not here to just arrest people and we’re not the bad guys.”

In a time when law enforcement is under major scrutiny, there’s a side to the job many don’t see.

“We deal with a lot of people in the community that are broken. And you know that they are good people, and they have been good people. They just made really bad decisions.”

“You start opening doors for people and it’s just sad that folks like Clint end up not being able to…It’s too late for him.”

“That is a son, a brother, maybe a sister or a daughter, a father of somebody in the community. And so when you help them and make them healthy, that has a ripple effect.”

And it starts in the halls of this department.

“It’s nice that they trust us enough at that point in their lives. That they know they have no place to go and that they’re willing to take that step, and come see law enforcement, because they know that we’re here to help them and they trust that.”

“Obviously what we’re doing in Waterville isn’t going to cure the problem for the state. But if everybody does their own small part in their communities, and then we start coming together as a state, I think we can start drawing a roadmap to solving this problem.”

Deputy Chief Bonney says one of the biggest challenges blocking the road to recovery for addicts is healthcare.

Most struggling with addiction don’t have insurance, but recently, scholarship money was allocated to help get folks the treatment they need.

That’s due in large part to community support.

Learn more about Operation Hope or watch part one of this special report again.