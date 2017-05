Moose Crash in Glenwood Plantation

A northern Maine man was injured when a moose landed on his vehicle in Glenwood Plantation last night.

This is what Paul McCleary’s car looked like after the crash.

According to state police, McCleary was on route 2A when the moose crossed the travel lane in front of his vehicle.

McCleary had a cut to his head and a wrist injury. He was checked out at the scene.