Mix of Sun & Clouds and Seasonable Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ve got a decent day on tap today with a mix of sun and clouds. The brightest conditions will be over northern areas with more clouds over areas closer to the coastline as low pressure passes to our south and east. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows bottoming out in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Clouds will be increasing Thursday as our next storm system approaches. We may see a few late day showers moving into southern and western parts of the state but at this point, it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry for most locales. Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70° inland and upper 50s to around 60° along the coast. Friday will be a wet day as low pressure moves through southern New England. We’ll see periods of rain Friday, heaviest during the morning and early afternoon then tapering to showers later in the day. Friday’s highs will be cool with the rain in the area and a cool easterly wind. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-50s. The good news is that the rain will move out Friday night followed by some drier weather for the weekend. We’ll see variably cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days mainly in the 60s.



Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 64°-74°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 45°-51°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s to near 70° inland. Light winds will become east/southeast 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs near 60° along the coast, 60s inland.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW