Maine’s DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew Resigns from Position

Maine’s Health and Human Services Commissioner is leaving that job.

Mary Mayhew is stepping down Friday, after leading the department for more than six years.

Governor LePage says Commissioner Mayhew brought accountability and fiscal responsibility to Maine’s welfare system.

He says she led the administration’s mission to reform the department by controlling spending and reprioritizing services for the most vulnerable Mainers.

What Mayhew does next is unclear at this point.

“In terms of what is next for me, I am still Commissioner of this department and I am going to work for the next several days focused on the priorities of this department,” said Mayhew.

An acting Commissioner of DHHS is expected to be named later this week.