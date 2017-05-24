Kids Learn from EMTs for National EMS Week

A day full of firsts for some kids from Penquis Child Development.

They had the chance to learn from Capital Ambulance EMTs as part of National EMS Week.

“It’s kind of a huge thing for little people to take in, you know,” said Hannah Pennington, a Penquis Child Development preschool teacher.

A little bit of hesitation, and a leap of faith into the big thing on wheels kids might normally associate with sounds of chaos.

“They need to understand that we’re here to help and we don’t want them to be afraid and we want them to be able to talk to us and be calm in a situation that’s not calm,” said Capital Ambulance EMT Laura Horowitz.

By the end of the morning, kids had mostly mastered the three critical numbers to call – 911 – in case of an emergency.

“It kind of surprised me that when [Laura] was like, ‘When would you call an ambulance?’ or ‘What’s the number?’ Nobody knew and I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ maybe that’s something we should be talking to them a little bit more about,” said Pennington.

“Some of them answered ‘mom’ and at the age of two that is an appropriate answer if something scary is happening,” said Horowitz.

Basic education for young learners that EMTs hope will stick.

On Thursday, Capital Ambulance will be hosting the Darlings’ Auto Ice Cream truck to benefit LifeFlight of Maine.

They will be set up in the back parking lot of the EMMC Healthcare Mall on Union St. in Bangor from 12-2 p.m.