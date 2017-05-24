Jay Man Indicted for Pointing Gun at Women in Road Rage Incident

A man from Jay accused of pointing a gun at two women and their children in a road rage incident has been formally charged.

27-year-old Jacob Couture was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last week for terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Sun Journal reports in December, Couture pulled his truck up behind two women in a car on Route 4 in Jay.

The women say they slowed down in a reduced speed zone, but Couture did not.

He’s accused of pointing a handgun at them three times.

The women stopped in Farmington and called police.

The newspaper reports when police caught up with Couture in a nearby parking lot, they found his infant son in the truck along with a handgun.