Investigators at House Fire in Union

Fire crews are at a house on South Union Road in Union Wednesday morning and they are checking to see if everyone made it out safely, according to authorities.

It was called in by someone driving by at around 1:45 a.m.

Seven fire departments were called out as well as the Knox County Sheriff. The Fire Marshal’s Office is expected there also.

No word at this point how many people might have been inside the home at the time.

