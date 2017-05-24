Increasing Clouds Thursday, with Rain Likely at Night

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The ridge of high pressure that brought the fair and pleasant conditions to Maine yesterday and today will continue to drift off to our north tonight. The high will keep the skies partly clear tonight and early tomorrow, but as the high continues to drift off to our north clouds ahead of a rather potent storm system will begin to increase the cloud cover across Maine tomorrow morning from south to north. Temperatures tonight will run in the mid 40s to around 50, with high temperatures Thursday ranging from near 60 near the coast to near 70 north of the Bangor Region, where the sun will last the longest before the clouds roll in. The increase in clouds tomorrow will be associated with a storm currently intensifying while it moves into the Tennessee River Valley. The storm both at the surface and aloft will likely bring a steady rain to much of Maine beginning tomorrow night and lasting through most of the daylight hours of Friday as the storm works up into the Gulf of Maine. The combination of clouds, rain and a gusty northeast breeze Friday will make for an unseasonably cool and raw late May day as high temps likely hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s all across the Pine Tree State. At this point in time it appears the storm will be moving off to our northeast later Friday night and that should allow the showers to taper off and end across Maine. As Friday’s storm departs to our northeast a weak ridge of high pressure will likely move into the Northeast and bring Maine a couple of mostly dry and pleasant days both Saturday and Sunday. An approaching storm will likely bring showers and cooler temps to Maine as we end our Holiday weekend Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a light and variable breeze and low temps in the 40s to near 50.

Thursday: Some partial early sunshine then increasing clouds, with late day showers possible and a southeast breeze increasing to 7 to 15 mph, with high temps in the upper 50s along the coast and 60s to near 70 inland.

Friday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy, with an isolated shower possible and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the 60s inland and upper 50s to low 60s near the coast.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist