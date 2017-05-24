WATCH LIVE

Grand Jury Indicts Bangor Man For Domestic Violence Charges

May 24, 20172:33 PM EDT
A Bangor man faces multiple charges related to a domestic violence assault of his wife that allegedly happened in March.

Today a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Ryan Witmer for aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, terrorizing, and reckless conduct with a weapon.

Prosecutors claim Witmer was drunk, threatened to kill his wife, and held a knife to her neck.

In 2009, Witmer was sentenced to four years in prison for forcing his way into his then estranged wife and assaulting her.

Witmer, Ryan 3-13-17
