Grand Jury Charges Oregon Man With 40 Counts of Gross Sexual Assault

An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury with 40 counts of gross sexual assault for alleged acts against two boys in the Bangor area 30 years ago.

According to the DA’s office 68-year-old Richard Bailey is accused of the crimes that reportedly took place from 1985 to 1987.

One of the alleged victims is an inmate serving a 45-year sentence for murdering a Bangor grocery store employee in 1992 – the other is a relative of that inmate.