Ferguson Trial Starts in Bangor

The trial is underway for one of the New York men accused in a 2015 homicide in Bangor.

37-year-old Thomas Ferguson is charged with murder and elevated aggravated assault along with 27-year-old Robert Hansley.

Police say, the two shot and killed 38-year-old Robert Kennedy of Bangor at apartment on center street the day after Thanksgiving.

Another man was also shot but survived.

Ferguson opted to have his case heard by a judge instead of a jury.

In opening statements Wednesday morning prosecutors said they would prove Ferguson knew the shooting would take place and was identified by several witnesses.

The defense said those witness have credibility issues and Ferguson was not an accomplice to Hansley.