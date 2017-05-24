Etna Home Destroyed in Morning Fire

Old County Rd. in Etna was closed for several hours Wednesday after fire destroyed a house there.

The call came in around 10:00 Wednesday morning.

We’re told no one was home, but two pets perished in the blaze.

Neighbors tell us several children live there, but were all at school.

Crews from Etna, Carmel, Hermon, Levant and Dixmont responded.

“We got a few hot spots we’re chasing in the attic now,” said Etna Fire Chief, Aaron Brown. “But due to the weather conditions today, it’s very hot. We have to cycle firefighters through regularly.”

Chief Brown says the house is a total loss but there were working smoke detectors.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.