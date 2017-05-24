DHHS Commissioner Steps Down

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew is stepping down, according to the LePage administration.

Gov. Paul LePage announced on Wednesday that Mayhew was leaving DHHS effective Friday.

Before being appointed commissioner, Mayhew served as the senior health policy advisor for the LePage Administration.

Prior to that, Mayhew served for more than a decade as vice president of the Maine Hospital Association.

LePage said an acting DHHS commissioner will be named later this week.