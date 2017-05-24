Cushing Man Sentenced on Lesser Charge After Accused of Man’s Overdose Death

A man from Cushing accused of dealing drugs to another man who later died is going to jail for a lesser charge.

44-year-old Karl Crute, Junior, pleaded guilty last week to furnishing heroin to 46-year-old Ranae Robbins, also of Cushing.

He was sentenced to six months in jail.

Both of them were arrested last November after the death of 52-year-old Christopher Delano.

Authorities found evidence they believed linked Crute and Robbins to the overdose death.

But the Assistant Attorney General in the case says the heroin found with Krute could not be directly tied to the heroin that killed Delano.

Robbins’ case is still pending.

She’s due in court next month.