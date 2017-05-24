Creamy Raspberry Strawberry Dip

Tangy, creamy, and naturally sweet, this party dip is a sure hit. Pairing

low-fat ricotta and cottage cheese with berries and a dash of vanilla and nutmeg

creates a perfect partner for crackers and fruit.

Makes: 24 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups Cabot® Vermont Style No Fat Cottage Cheese

2 cups low-fat ricotta cheese

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup frozen apple juice concentrate

1 Tbsp. McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract

2 tsp. McCormick® Ground Cinnamon or Nutmeg (or 1 tsp. of each)

Whole grain crackers

Directions:

1. Put cottage cheese and ricotta cheese in blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Add berries and remaining ingredients and blend until creamy.

2. Place in bowl and sprinkle with more cinnamon for appearance.

3. Chill 1 hour before serving. Serve with whole grain crackers and fresh fruit for

a great snack or dessert.

Nutritional Information

Amount per serving (1/4 cup): 50 Calories; 5 g Carbohydrate; 5 g Protein; 1 g Total Fat;

1 g Saturated Fat; 55 g Sodium; 40 mg Calcium>