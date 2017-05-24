Calais Regional Hospital Confirms It’s Closing OB Unit by End of Year

Calais Regional Hospital now confirms it will stop delivering babies.

Labor and Delivery nurses at the hospital say they were previously told the Obstetrics Department would be nixed.

Hospital administrators made it official late Tuesday night with a vote by the board of directors.

In a news release, the hospital says the department will be phased out by the end of the year and there are no plans to cut staff.

Administrators say they based the decision on a continued decline over the years in admissions and births.

Mothers and nurses we spoke to Tuesday afternoon, though, say closing the department is dangerous for the community.

Woman who need care will now have to travel an hour or even two hours away.

In a statement earlier this week, hospital officials said Emergency Department staff would be trained to deal with emergency deliveries, but nurses say that’s not safe.

The hospital will now start notifying patients and referring doctors about the change.