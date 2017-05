Brownville Home Destroyed by Fire

Fire destroyed a home in Brownville Wednesday morning.

Crews from three towns were called to Van Horne Avenue around 7:30 AM.

No one was home at the time and there is no word yet on any injuries.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office¬†are on scene looking into a cause.

There also appears to be significant fire damage to a truck on the property.

TV5 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.