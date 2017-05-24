Bid to Save Downeast Correctional Facility From Closing Passed by Senate

A bid to save Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport from closing was passed by the Senate Wednesday.

Governor LePage announced the jail would be closed, with its inmates moved to other jails by June 10th.

Senator Joyce Maker is trying to save the facility and its 46 jobs.

She presented an order today that says Downeast Correctional needs to be funded because that was approved by legislative committee and because there’s a shortage of available space in other prisons in the state system.

“I’m fighting as hard as I can to make this not happen. I don’t want to be a person that tells the future but I’ve said from the beginning that there was a possibility of commuting sentences. So I’m hoping that I can say now that somehow we’re going to be able to turn this over,” said Sen. Maker, (R) Calais.

Governor LePage plans to commute the sentences of some low-risk offenders and help them find jobs.

He says that’s not related to the decision to close Downeast Correctional.

Senator Maker worries about how many prisoners will be released and where they’ll go.

Her measure heads to the House Thursday.