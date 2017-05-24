Bangor YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan

The Bangor YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan has been the summer home for children for 109 years, helping campers build their self-confidence, develop their leadership skills, build lifetime friendships, and enjoy a bully-free environment where kids feel safe and free to be themselves.

This year, The Bangor YMCA wants to help more kids have the opportunity to experience something that many campers and counselors describe as “Camp Jordan Magic”.

The Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan offers many programs through the summer, serving kids from ages 8 to 17.

Check out Sleep Away Camp, Adventure Seekers, Leaders School, Sailing Camp, and Open Water Swim Camp to see which one is the perfect fit right on their website.