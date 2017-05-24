Bangor Councilors Propose Funding for Cultural Center



Two Bangor city councilors have proposed funding for a new multicultural center.

At Monday night’s city council meeting Joe Baldacci and Sean Faircloth proposed the city offer a challenge grant of $100,000 towards the creation of the Maine Multicultural Center–on the condition that $100,000 is also raised from the private center.

The center would be located on the Bangor campus of the University of Maine Augusta.

Baldacci described the center as a place where newcomers to Bangor–whether from across the country or around the world–could come to be coordinated with services.

It would also help promote cultural events and work to make locals aware of the different cultures represented in the area.