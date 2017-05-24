80-Year-Old Man Dies in Union Farmhouse Fire

Investigators say they’ll never know what sparked an early morning house fire in Union that killed an 80-year-old man Wednesday.

Lawrence Dries lived on South Union Street in one of the oldest homes in the town.

The fire was reported just before 2 Wednesday morning by a passerby.

Fire marshal investigators say it started in the kitchen of the two-story farmhouse, but there’s too much damage to pinpoint a cause.

Dries’ body was found in a bathroom.

“There was one occupant inside the house, an elderly man. The subject lives here alone. The medical examiner will be examining the deceased at the funeral home,” said Sgt. Joel Davis, Fire Marshal’s Office.

We’re told Dries was the former manager of the old JJ Newbury department store in Rockland.