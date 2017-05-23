Waterfront Concert Officials Discuss New Security Protocol

In light of tragedies like the Manchester explosion, we asked Waterfront Concert officials in Bangor what new security measures are in place this year.

Staff are currently preparing for the 2017 summer concert series.

And when big names come to town, it’s important to be ready.

Last year, the venue implemented a clear bag policy, which created some controversy over extended wait times.

This year, they plan to add walk through metal detectors.

The benefit of a venue like this, they say, is that it’s outdoors; eliminating some of the risks associated with people being trampled in tight spaces.

“There’s bigger egress in waves. You know there’s 30 foot swinging gates instead of you know three foot doors,” said Robbie Snow, Production Manager of Waterfront Concert Series. “Our plan is to go to metal detecting pass through, and you know we will still use the clear bag policy. It may be a bit of an inconvenience but it’s better than losing a life or the life of a friend.”

At the beginning of every show, concert goers are informed of the nearest exit points.

And while there is no clear way to prevent mass casualties like the one in the UK, Waterfront Concert officials say simple measures like the bag policy and metal detectors will help.