Uniform Teacher Contract Bill Set for Work Sessions

Bills to create a uniform teacher contract across the state are set for work sessions today.

Governor LePage has said it would help rural districts compete for teachers.

One of the bills would maintain local control while creating a uniform compensation system based upon performance results.

The average teacher’s salary in Maine is about $50,000 compared with the New England average of more than $70,000.

The Maine Education Association’s president says there’s no guarantee a statewide negotiations process would increase anyone’s salary.