UMaine Increases Tuition for First Time in 6 Years

May 23, 20177:34 PM EDT
Taking a little, to give a lot.

That’s how University of Maine officials are looking at their recent tuition hike.

It’s the first time in six years tuition has moved.

Trustees have approved an increase in expenses for students that average 2.5% across the seven-school system.

So in-state students will pay another $400.

Trustees also approved $8M in financial aid investments.

“You know every family’s different. Everyone has a different story and a different need. What we need to do is have the resources available so that Maine students in particular can come to our campuses where they’re on the best possible pathway to a career in Maine,” said Dan Demeritt, the UMaine System’s Director of Public Affairs.

UMaine says it’s investing in programs that will help build Maine’s workforce.

