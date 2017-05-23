Two Aroostook Co. Inmates Leave Community Work Farm; Sheriff Ends Farm Partnership

The Aroostook County Sheriff has cut ties with a farm in Houlton after two inmates at a community work project there took off.

Sheriff Darrell Crandall says 20-year-old Jacob Poitraw and 25-year-old Jeston Davis took a pick up truck from the farm Saturday and drove to a nearby Wal-Mart.

One of the men’s accused of stealing a large ashtray of cigarette butts outside the store.

Crandall says the two returned about ten minutes later, but the farm staff never noticed the men had left.

Poitraw and Davis are now charged with escape, theft and unauthorized use of property.

The Sheriff says inmate work projects are valuable to the community and the jail and wants to continue them.