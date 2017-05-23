Troy Woman Accused of Making Meth with Husband Sentenced

A woman from Troy accused of operating a meth lab out of her home with her husband has been given a deferred sentence.

32-year-old Monique Holden pleaded last month to a charge of furnishing drugs.

She entered the plea under the Alford doctrine, which means she doesn’t admit to the crime. But she does believe there’s enough evidence to be found guilty.

If Holden stays out of trouble and in treatment for the next year and a half, she can plead to a lesser charge.

She’ll be sentenced to about 2-and-a-half months in jail.

35-year-old Anthony Holden pleaded guilty to a more serious charge earlier this year and was sentenced to nine months in jail.