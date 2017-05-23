Tips on How to Talk to Kids About Mass Casualty Incidents

One of the biggest hurdles that families face is how to talk to your children after a tragedy occurs.

Doctor David Prescott of Acadia Hospital says it’s important to create an open dialogue with them.

His advice to parents, don’t make false promises.

Instead of saying nothing like this could ever happen, make safety plans with your kids.

“We find that when people are really stressed, it’s the stuff that you over learn that stays with you. So you want to have something that’s pretty simple but even at that moment when you’re pretty anxious, you know it by heart. As a parent, I always find that I tend to talk too much. I need to remember to listen more. I think if you do nothing else but follow that logic, you’ll be in pretty good shape.”

Doctor Prescott says the way to tackle difficult topics like terrorism is to ask questions and to listen. You may not have all the answers, but it’s important to be as prepared as possible.