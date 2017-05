The Results are In: Should Higher Doses of Opioids be Prescribed for Patients with a Documented Medical Need?

The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:

Should higher doses of opioids be prescribed for patients with a documented medical need?

RESULTS:

YES: 49% (286 VOTES)

NO: 51% (298 VOTES)

TOTAL VOTES: 584 votes

