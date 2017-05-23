WATCH LIVE

Stearns Baseball Grabs Lead, Falls on Walk-off at Penobscot Valley

May 23, 20177:52 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

PENOBSCOT VALLEY 5, STEARNS 4

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us