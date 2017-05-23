State’s Highest Court Rules that Ranked Choice Voting Conflicts With Maine Constitution

The Maine Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that ranked-choice voting conflicts with the state’s Constitution.

Voters approved switching to ranked choice voting last November.

The Maine Senate asked the Supreme Court for guidance on the issue.

Ranked-choice voting creates instant runoff election until one candidate gets a majority of the votes.

The question approved by voters applied to elections for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, governor, state senate and state representative.

Proponents of ranked-choice voting say it will prevent a governor from being elected with less than 50 percent of the votes.

That was the scenario when Gov. Paul LePage was elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

