Senator Angus King Opens Up About Russia

In a discussion with Mainers at the Bangor Public Library, Senator Angus King opened up about what the committee’s investigation has revealed so far.

“The Russians did interfere in our elections. There is no doubt of that. and it was a sophisticated, conscious, year-and-a-half long project, and they knew what they were doing and they were doing it in a lot of different ways.”

King says Russia also *tried* to get into state election systems and voter registration rolls.

“They weren’t successful, as near as we can tell, they didn’t mess up any votes, but imagine for a minute if they had changed a hundred thousand votes in Wisconsin. We would have had a constitutional crisis.”

As for the looming question-whether there was collusion between President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government–

“We don’t know, and that’s what we’re spending a lot of our time trying to figure out.”

The committee is a mix of Democrats and Republicans, and King says both sides are working hard to keep the investigation nonpartisan.

“Because whatever conclusion we reach–if we reach a conclusion that there was no connection between the Trump campaign and the Russians, it has to be believable by the majority of Americans. It can’t be viewed as a witch hunt or a whitewash.”

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify publicly before those Senators the week after next.

Meantime King says he applauds the appointment of Robert Muller as special counsel to head up a separate investigation.

“I think that was a good appointment, and I don’t see it as impeding in any way. I think it will be helpful”

Last week President Trump said quote, “a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know. There was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity.”

“I don’t want to re-litigate the 2016 election, but I want to make sure that in 2018 and 2020 and on into the future, we can have confidence in our democracy.”