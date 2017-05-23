Portland High School Offers Sport Hijabs for Female Athletes

Portland’s Deering High school is now offering sport Hijabs for some female athletes.

The company that makes them says Deering is the first school it has done business with.

The school’s athletic administrator says the girl’s tennis team captains raised the money on a Go-Fund-Me page.

Those funds were then matched by a private donor.

“It’s kinda hard to with these kind of scarves they actually fall off in the middle of running and you have to like fix it but with a sports hijab it’s a lot more comfortable and easier to do everything.” Says Fadumo Adan, a Deering High School Athlete.

The sports hijabs are made with a polyester-spandex blend.

10 athletes are currently using them.