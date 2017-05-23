Pittsfield Home Gutted by Fire

A Pittsfield home thought to be destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Pittsfield Fire Chief say they were at a car crash in town that sent 5 people to the hospital when they got the report of a fire on Peltoma Avenue.

He says when they arrived flames were coming out of the back of the home with heavy black smoke pouring out.

At first there was confusion about who might still be inside.

“We first got here we were told that the lady of the house was still inside so we hit it with a shot to cool down and go in” said Chief Bernard Williams. “Meanwhile, somebody came in and said… ‘Oh, no she’s up at the neighbors house’ he said. “And the gentleman of the house had been up at the ballpark watching and he came home so we know he was out.”

No one was hurt.

Officials say at first getting enough man power on scene was difficult.

In the end several other departments were called in for mutual aide.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.