Partly Cloudy and Seasonably Mild Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The frontal system that brought showers to Maine yesterday and last night pushed offshore this morning. Weak high pressure sliding towards New England from the southwest caused the skies to partially clear today as a drier airmass began to move into our area. The high will bring a partly to mostly clear sky to Maine tonight, with just a bit of patchy fog likely forming after midnight, with low temps running in the 40s to around 50. The high will bring another partly cloudy day to Maine Wednesday as it drifts northeast up into southern Quebec. A storm will ride up along a stalled front just the east of the Gulf of Maine later tomorrow, but at this time it appears the storm will remain far enough offshore to keep its shower activity just off to our east. High temps tomorrow will run in the mid 60s to low 70s, with the coolest readings being found near the coast due to a developing light onshore breeze.

Thursday will likely start off bright, but an upper level trough and a surface storm over the Ohio River Valley will bring increasing clouds to our region as they move towards New England. Temperatures Thursday will run in the 60s to near 70, with coastal Maine cooler than inland locations. The storm both at the surface and aloft will likely bring a steady rain to much of Maine Friday as the complex storm system slides up along the New England Coastline. At this point in time it appears the storm will be moving off to our northeast later Friday night and that should allow the showers to taper off and end across Maine. As Friday’s storm departs to our northeast a weak ridge of high pressure will likely move into the Northeast and bring Maine a couple of mostly dry and seasonable days both Saturday and Sunday. An approaching storm will likely bring showers and cooler temps to Maine as we end our Holiday weekend Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a light and variable breeze and low temps in the 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a light wind turning onshore during the afternoon and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s, coolest near the coastline.

Thursday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds, with late day showers possible and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Friday: Periods of rain, breezy and cool, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with an isolated shower possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist