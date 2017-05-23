Opioid Epidemic in Maine: Clint’s Story

A family deeply rooted in blue, losing a loved one to a battle they’ve sworn to fight.

An overdose claimed the life of Central Maine native Clint Willoughby in March.

As I found out, addiction tends to radiate outward. From the most isolated addict, to his or her family and the community.

“One minute, life is a certain way. We were all going to Florida on a family trip. And the next minute, you’re watching your wife fill out burial paperwork for her son.”

It was supposed to be a fresh start.

“I’ll be there in a few minutes, probably about 20. And he said ok. And that was the last time I ever talked to him.”

27 year old Clint Willoughby had recently gotten out of jail, hoping to fight the addiction that twice put him behind bars.

“And when I went upstairs, I noticed his door was open. As I came around the corner, the way I saw him laying on the bed, I knew he was dead.”

Beside him, a needle and spoon.

“”He bought heroin, thinking he was doing heroin, and that wasn’t the case.”

The cause of death: a fentanyl overdose. The drug is 50 times stronger than heroin.

“He got it. He shot it. And he died. He chose to do that. But the problem is we’re all victims. My son, my wife, his grandmother, his daughter.”

Family photos show a once happier time, now faded to a distant memory.

“I’m in the middle and daddy is on the side and Meme has grey hair. Meme was sad because of daddy… It’s ok hunny.”

A mother forced to face the loss of her son.

“My Daddy smiles like this!”

“She understands that she’ll never see him again, that he will not be part of her growing up.”

While caring for a child unable to fully grasp her new reality.

“And I was typing to God because I need him to get daddy alive again.”

Clint is one of hundreds who have succumbed to drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

But this addict didn’t come from a broken home.

“Clint was raised in a good home. Went to a private school. He was an athlete. He was an incredible hockey player. He chose to go another direction.”

Clint’s parents tried everything. They took him out of school, put him in counseling, rehab facilities.

“You know that there’s nothing you yourself can do. They have to want to change. In the long run, it just never was enough.”

But then, a second chance.

“Clint started living with us in December as soon as he was released from incarceration.”

His aunt and uncle hoping to pull him away from the life and friends he once knew, to start over.

“My husband being in law enforcement, and me being in prior law enforcement, it really was challenging for us because we were seeing it from a completely different side.”

No longer were they just reading about another addiction story, it became their own.

“We talk about recidivism rates and how we want people that are coming out of prison to be successful. He didn’t have a license. He didn’t have a vehicle. Tried to get MaineCare, couldn’t get MaineCare.”

Making it impossible for Clint to transition back into society, but easier for him to fall back on the one thing that could destroy him.

“Basically what he did, he was playing Russian roulette. He knew. He told me. I know what I can do, I know what my tolerance level is and it’s not going to get me.”

His parents had come to terms with the fact that their son was going to die.

“I felt in my whole heart that it was going to happen, yes.”

“He always knew that he could always come back if he was going to change and that we would always be here to help him.”

But that moment never came.

“It was real when we had to pick out the urn and when we had to pick out the box.”

“The closure piece for our family is going to take a long time. You know, we’re angry that this happened, but we also loved him dearly.”

“Tragedy does happen and it’s just part of life and it’s how you deal with that tragedy. I believe part of Clint’s issue is that he never dealt with what was affecting him inside.”