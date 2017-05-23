Maine To ATV Users: Watch It With The Giant Vehicles

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are reminding the state’s many all-terrain vehicle users that ATVs wider than five feet are not allowed on many pieces of the state’s vast trail network.

ATVs are a major tourism draw in Maine, and are made possible by agreements with private landowners who allow them on their land. State agencies say they brokered a deal with landowners based on a maximum width of five feet for ATVs.

The agencies say the state’s trail system is designed to be used by ATVs that are that size or smaller. They say side-by-side ATVs are growing in popularity and causing an increased number of complaints.

Maine registers nearly 70,000 ATVs every year. That total has climbed in recent years, as it was less than 50,000 in the early 2000s.