Madison Paper Mill Equipment To Be Auctioned Off Through Online Sale

A 3-day online sale for the equipment from Madison’s closed paper mill is set to happen in June.

Madison Paper Industries shut down in May, putting about 200 people out of work.

It was sold in December to a buyer that had expressed the intention to put the property back in use as an industrial site.

New Mill Capital Holdings in partnership with Perry Videx and Infinity Asset Solutions says they will sell off 3,000 pieces of equipment.

“The 3,000 item sale features equipment such as debarking, log grinders, slashers, screens, vac pumps, stainless pumps, cleaners, valves, refiners, hammer mills, pulpers, roll grinders and compressors as well as a large quantity maintenance equipment, plant support, spare parts and motor inventory. The Valmet 7.2M paper machine, which was upgraded in 2012, is also for sale via private negotiation.”

The real estate is also up for sale.

The mill has been in Madison since 1978.

“The auction will be conducted exclusively online through www.bidspotter.com and begins closing June 13th, 14th and 15 th at 10am EDT. The plant is located at 1 Main Street, Madison, ME. Prospective buyers are invited to schedule an inspection of the equipment at anytime by appointment or attend open inspections on June 8th, 9th or 12th from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.”