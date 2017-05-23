Madison Paper Mill Equipment & Real Estate to be Auctioned Off Through Online Sale

The former Madison Paper Mill equipment will hit the auction block in a couple of weeks.

A three-day online sale for the equipment, including log grinders, pumps, pulpers, and more is set to happen June 13th-15th.

Madison Paper shut down in May last year, putting about 200 people out of work.

It was sold in December to a buyer that had expressed the intention to put the property back in use as an industrial site.

3,000 pieces of equipment and the real estate are up for grabs.

“The people in Madison, and the surrounding area, have tremendous work ethic. They want to succeed. We’ve got the hydro assets there, we’ve got the workforce there. I’m hoping that this does turn a new chapter and hopefully we’ll have an opportunity to revitalize some of that area,” said Rep. Brad Farrin, (R) Madison, Norridgewock, Solon.

The auction will be conducted exclusively online through www.bidspotter.com and begins at 10am EDT. The plant is located at 1 Main Street, Madison, ME. Prospective buyers are invited to schedule an inspection of the equipment at anytime by appointment or attend open inspections on June 8th, 9th or 12th from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.