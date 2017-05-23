Lawmakers Consider Options After State’s Supreme Court Rules that Ranked Choice Voting Conflicts with Constitution

Maine’s Ranked Choice Voting Act conflicts with the state’s constitution- that ruling by the Maine Supreme Court Tuesday.

While it’s just an advisory opinion by the court, state lawmakers are scrambling to determine how best to move forward.

“If this is outside of the framework of the constitution, then we have an obligation to make sure that our elections are conducted in a way that we have clear winners and losers. So we’ll have to adjust the statute to make sure that it’s consistent with the constitution,” said Sen. Michael Thibodeau, (R) Senate President.

State lawmakers have limited options moving forward with how ranked choice voting will be implemented in the state.

Voters approved of the act last November, but like all citizen referendums it needs to be enacted by the legislature. The Supreme Court’s opinion may cause them to repeal it, something the Secretary of State says has never been done before in Maine.

“This is an advisory opinion only. It does I think give the act something of a bloody nose because now the court has unanimously ruled that it has a problem with the constitution in an advisory way- that could give you a strong indication of how they would rule if a challenge were to come to the law of court. So I think to be prudent, the legislature probably ought to examine this and maybe try to amend the constitution in a way that brings more comfort to the act rather than leaving it alone,” said Matthew Dunlap, Maine’s Secretary of State.

“That would be the absolute worst possible outcome,” said Thibodeau.

Rather than let the Ranked Choice Voting Act go into effect unchanged, lawmakers are lining up behind two options. They could outright repeal it or they could amend the constitution to include language specific to adhering to a majority voting system rather than the plurality system that’s in place.

“So right now those two concepts are in conflict and of course the constitution wins,” said Breen, (D) Falmouth.

Senator Cathy Breen is submitting an after-deadline bill to amend the constitution to let Maine use ranked choice voting in state elections. But House Republicans say that bill won’t see the light of day.

“This issue is dead. There’ll be no republican support for a constitutional amendment coming to the floor or whatnot. I think the reality is we want to continue to protect the right of the voter to chose who governs them as Joshua chamberlain did back in the 1800’s. So I think it’s time to move forward,” said Rep. Ken Fredette, (R) House Minority Leader.

“For the legislature to completely repeal a law that was passed by the voters, especially without it even going into enactment, that would be unprecedented and I think that would be a slap in the face to the voters,” said Breen.

Constitutional amendments need to have two-thirds support from the legislature as well as be approved by voters.