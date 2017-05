Husson’s Walls, Huston Earn All-Region Honors

Husson pitcher Ben Walls (MDI) has been named to the D3baseball.com All-New England Region First Team.

The senior had a 1.77 era and is the first player in program history to be named to the first team.

Sam Huston (Bangor) is just a sophomore and was named All-New England Third Team.

Locals at USM, Jake Dexter (Messalonskee) and Dylan Hapworth (Winslow) both made First Team with Walls. Dexter named ABCA Rawlings First Team All-Region as well. Hapworth made the ABCA All-Region Second Team.