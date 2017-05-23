Hundreds Visit 20th Annual Spring Fair In Bangor Tuesday



A bill proposed this legislative session sought to address Maine’s workforce shortage by attracting legal immigrants to work here.

Last week, a job fair in Pittsfield drew more than 50 employers looking for help.

Tuesday, there were 84 businesses and organizations set up at the 20th annaul Spring Career Fair in Bangor.

This career fair drew a number of job seekers with a variety of backgrounds.

“Starting a new job search,” said Jeffrey Carey of Bangor. “The company that I worked for recently closed our center that I worked in here in Bangor, so I am looking for the next chapter in my career.”

“I just graduated from KVCC with my Associates in Applied Sciences for Mental Health,” said Hartland’s Christine Shibles. “So I am looking for some jobs right now.”

“The goal for today would be to network with some people, get my name out there, get some resumes out there, and hopefully get at least a couple of interviews,” said Carey. “And if nothing else, hopefully a couple of solid leads that I could follow up with later.”

Some company representatives were handing out information, others were collecting it, looking for people to fill their vacancies. Some made their decisions based on who was standing in front of them.

“If they’re qualified, I want to keep them,” said Mary Henrique, the employment coordinator for Community Health and Counseling Services in Bangor. “So I try to grab them while they are here and tell them about our benefits and tell them about the agency and the things that we can offer them.”

Shibles lost her job in 2015 and then went back to school. She recently graduated, so she’s just getting back in the job market and noticed there is work available. “There are a lot of jobs out there. It’s just that people have to be willing to go out and work for it.”

People with resumes and business cards in hand were hoping to make the right connection. It may not lead to a job immediately, but it could open the door to one soon.

“Take a name so that when I see that application comes through, I can say I’ve seen them at the career fair” said Henrique. “If they handed me a resume, I either follow up with a phone call or an email, to say hey, we haven’t received your application yet. Are you still interested? What else can I tell you? Yeah, I want to get that employee in there.”

“Yeah, so far I feel really good,” said Carey. “I have no doubt that I will land on my feet and find something that will be perfect for me.”

To find a list of upcoming job fairs in Maine visit this website.