Governor LePage Begins Process of Commuting Prison Sentences

Days after workers at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport were told it will be closed, the Governor has begun the process of commuting sentences of inmates in Maine’s prisons.

The Governor’s Office says it will involve lower-risk offenders who are capable of successful re-entry into the community and workforce.

They say those released will be subject to stringent conditions including supervision and treatment set to the needs of each individual.

Lawmakers are condemning the Governor’s decision to shut down what they call a vital part of Washington County’s community.

Lawmakers voted to fund the jail, only to have the governor announce it would be shut down next month.