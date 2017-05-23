Former Skowhegan Man Involved in Deadly Crash Allowed to Apply for Driver’s License

A judge says a former Skowhegan man who caused a crash that killed three people in 1996 can apply to get his driver’s license back.

The ruling comes after a state motor vehicles examiner denied 39-year-old Bryan Carrier’s request for a license last fall.

Carrier was driving drunk before the crash that killed Arlyce Jewell, her 10-year-old son, Alex and 15-year-old Elbert Knowles.

The judge ruled the state official didn’t have the authority to continue to deny Carrier a license for life.

That decision was part of Carrier’s sentence.

He spent two years in prison, too, after pleading guilty to manslaughter and operating under the influence.

Carrier’s lawyer says the judge’s ruling cannot be appealed.

He says Carrier plans to apply for a license but no date’s been set.