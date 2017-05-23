Former Longtime Maine Medical Examiner Dies at 78

The man who worked as Maine’s medical examiner for more than two decades has died.

Dr. Henry Ryan of Augusta passed away Sunday.

He was the state’s second chief medical examiner, appointed in 1976, to conduct and oversee autopsies.

Ryan held that job for 22 years.

A tribute to his work on the state’s website says Ryan testified in hundreds of murder cases and conducted thousands of scene investigations.

Ryan also helped create the medical examiner system that exists today.

Dr. Henry Ryan was 78.

(Photo courtesy: Plummer Funeral Home)