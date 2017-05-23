Farmingdale Middle School Officials Investigate what Caused Rashes on Teachers

Two teachers at a middle school in Farmingdale are back in the classroom, after they were sent home with what appeared to be rashes last week.

Now officials at Hall Dale School are trying to determine if something inside the classrooms may have caused it.

An environmental specialist was called in as a precaution.

The Superintendent says no mold was found.

Parents were notified through an email.

“This is my daughter’s second year here and no, we have friends who have had kids here prior and no I was kinda of shocked,you know, surprised.” Says Parent Kelli Baker.

The superintendent says the classrooms will be closed until the testing is over.

There are no reports of rashes among the students.