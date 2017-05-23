Entrepreneurs Compete for Chance at $10K

A chance to give your young business a major shot in the arm was available Tuesday evening.

The Top Gun Entrepreneurship Accelerator Bangor was held at Season’s Downunder Club…..

Seven entrepreneurs who had won previous competitions went head to head.

A variety of business ideas pitched to a panel of Big Whigs who chose two finalists for a chance to move on to win ten thousand dollars.

“All of these entrepreneurs are practicing their business pitches because it something you’re going to need to do as they grow their business” said organizer Renee Kelly. “They’re going to have to sell their business to customers to bankers or investors sometime in the future. Just practicing and getting her to do that is really valuable for them. But if somebody went to $10,000 that’s going to be a huge head start.”

Deanna Fahey of City Life nature kits and Melissa Smith of Girl Zone Fitness were tonight’s Top Gun Regional winners. They move on to the final competition in Portland on June 7th.